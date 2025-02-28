Anunoby's 3-pointer sends Knicks past Grizzlies, 114-113

OG Anunoby made the go-ahead 3-pointer with 5.3 seconds remaining, finishing with 19 points as the New York Knicks beat the Memphis Grizzlies 114-113 on Friday night.

Anunoby's basket came after the teams exchanged leads in the final two minutes. Memphis had the last possession, but Ja Morant's layup attempt rolled off the front of the rim, and a tip by Santi Aldama was off the mark.

Jalen Brunson led the Knicks with 23 points and six assists. Deuce McBride had 17 points off the bench and Mikal Bridges scored 15.

Morant had 25 points and seven assists. Desmond Bane finished with 24 points and matched his season high with 12 rebounds. Jaren Jackson Jr. finished with 18 points.

The Knicks put together a short rally in the latter stages of the first half to pull even at 52-all before Memphis carried a 59-56 into the break. New York benefitted from 10 Memphis turnovers in the half, leading to 15 points.

Takeaways

Knicks: The Knicks refused to give in during the fourth quarter and had the game tied at 108 with two minutes left. From there, 3-pointers by Brunson and then Anunoby's winner made the difference.

Grizzlies: Memphis had lost by 37 points in the first meeting between the teams on Jan. 27, but played much better this time, including controlling the boards 58-35.

Key moment

Knicks center Mitchell Robinson entered the game with 7:17 left in the first quarter, making his season debut after recovering from left ankle surgery. He finished with six points and five rebounds, playing just more than 12 minutes.

Key stat

The turnovers were a real problem for Memphis as the Grizzlies committed 19, leading to 28 New York points.

Up next

The Knicks play at Miami on Sunday. Memphis continues a five-game homestand against San Antonio on Saturday.