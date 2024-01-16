2 NYPD officers shot in Brooklyn

NEW YORK - Two NYPD officers were shot in Brooklyn Tuesday afternoon.

It happened around 3:20 p.m. at an apartment on Bergen Street at Saratoga Avenue in Brownsville.

One officer was shot in the hand. The other was struck in the leg.

Police have a suspect is in custody.

The officers were responding to a domestic assault case inside the suspect's mother's apartment. The officers and suspect got into a struggle over one officer's gun. During the struggle, one officer was shot in the hand, and the other in the leg.

One of the officers then shot the the suspect in the leg and stomach. The suspect is also expected to survive.

They were all taken to Kings County Hospital.

The suspect has a prior arrest for murder in 2004, and previously served 15 years in prison. He was wearing an ankle monitor at the time of the shooting.

Police are urging drivers to avoid the area while emergency responders are on the scene, saying there will be traffic delays.

Check back soon for more on this breaking story.