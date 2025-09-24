Off-duty NYPD officer shoots man during attempted robbery inside Penn Station, police say

An off-duty New York City police officer shot a man during an attempted robbery inside Penn Station on Wednesday evening, police say.

It happened on a Long Island Rail Road platform at around 7 p.m.

According to police, two off-duty NYPD officers were waiting for a train when a 32-year-old man tried to rob them.

One of the off-duty officers then pulled out her firearm and shot the suspect, police say. The suspect was taken to a local hospital in stable condition and is expected to be OK.

Neither of the off-duty officers were injured.

Police say NYPD Force Investigation will probe the firearms discharge. The officers were not in uniform at the time.

No charges have been filed at this time. The investigation is ongoing.

At least one LIRR train from Penn Station to Ronkonkoma was canceled due to police activity at the terminal. Regular service has since resumed.

