1 suspect in brutal attack on off-duty NYPD officer in the Bronx taken into custody in Virginia

NYPD commissioner announces arrest of suspect in attack on off-duty officer in the Bronx

One of the two suspects wanted in last weekend's brutal attack on an off-duty New York City police officer in the Bronx has been apprehended.

Taveon Hargrove, 23, was taken into custody in Virginia by U.S. Marshals and members of the NYPD, Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch said Tuesday.

Hargrove's father, 55-year-old Jeffrey Hargrove, remains at large.

Off-duty NYPD officer attacked in the Bronx

The 27-year-old officer suffered critical injuries when he was attacked and his gun was stolen during a violent robbery near St. Peter's Avenue in Parkchester at around 4 a.m. Saturday, the NYPD said.

The officer was hospitalized with facial fractures. Mayor Eric Adams visited the officer in the hospital and said he was in stable condition.

The NYPD had released images of Taveon Hargrove, who, along with his father, forced the officer to the ground, struck him in the face and held a knife to his throat before stealing his iPhone and wallet, police said.

The younger Hargrove then allegedly stole the officer's registered gun before running away.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website. All calls are kept confidential.