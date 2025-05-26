Suspect steals off-duty NYPD officer's gun in brutal attack, police say

NYPD searching for 2 suspects in attack and robbery of off-duty officer

A New York City police officer suffered critical injuries when he was attacked and his gun was stolen in a violent robbery while off duty, NYPD said.

The officer remained hospitalized with facial fractures Monday as police were looking for two suspects in the armed attack over the weekend in the Bronx.

The NYPD released images of one of the suspects wanted in the brutal beating and robbery of the 27-year-old officer. He was identified by police as 23-year-old Taveon Hargrove.

According to investigators, Hargrove and another individual attacked the officer near St. Peter's Avenue in Parkchester at around 4 a.m. Saturday.

The suspects forced the officer to the ground, struck him in the face and held a knife to his throat before stealing his iPhone and wallet, police said.

Hargrove allegedly stole the officer's registered gun before running away.

Police did not immediately identify the second suspect.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.