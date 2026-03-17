Off-duty NYPD detective shot man in the Bronx after tracking his family's stolen car, sources say

An off-duty detective shot a man in the Bronx on Monday night, New York City Police Department sources say.

The shooting happened just before 9:15 p.m. in the Kingsbridge Heights section.

According to NYPD sources, the off-duty detective was tracking a stolen vehicle that belonged to his family and found the car with three men inside on West 231st Street near Albany Crescent.

The off-duty detective fired at least two shots into the vehicle, striking a 30-year-old man in the head, as well as the window of The Bronx Public bar across the street, sources say.

Sources tell CBS News New York the men in the vehicle then drove to a local hospital, where the man who was struck by the bullet was last reported to be in critical condition.

No injuries were reported at the bar.

It's unclear what led up to the shooting.

NYPD sources say the off-duty detective, who was assigned to the Intel Division, has been stripped of his badge and gun, and is now assigned to desk duty as the investigation into the shooting continues.