Off-duty FDNY firefighter charged with DWI in deadly Queens crash

Off-duty firefighter charged with DWI in deadly crash in Queens

An off-duty FDNY firefighter is facing multiple charges, including driving while intoxicated, in connection to a deadly car crash in Queens.

It happened around 4:15 a.m. Wednesday at the intersection of 107th Street and Northern Boulevard in East Elmhurst.

Surveillance video appears to show the driver of a Mercedes speeding through a red light and slamming into the driver's side of a BMW, pushing it down the street.

The BMW driver was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead. He has been identified as 23-year-old Justin Diaz, of Brooklyn.

The driver of the Mercedes, identified as 28-year-old Michael Pena, was taken into custody. He has been charged with second-degree vehicular manslaughter, driving while intoxicated and refusal to take a breath test.

Two men who were passengers in the Mercedes were also taken to a local hospital in stable condition.

Wednesday night, loved ones could be seen leaving flowers, candles and a sign on a sidewalk near the scene of the deadly crash.