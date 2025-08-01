Religious group can close Jersey Shore beach access on Sundays, judge says

A century-old religious tradition on the Jersey Shore is once against at the center of a legal clash.

A judge has ruled a nonprofit Christian group in Ocean Grove, New Jersey, can resume closing beach access on Sunday mornings, but the final decision is up to the state.

Ocean Grove has closed beach access for worship for decades

Often called "God's Square Mile," Ocean Grove is known for its family-friendly beach and countless Victorian homes. It is privately owned by the Ocean Grove Camp Meeting Association.

The Christian group long observed quiet Sunday mornings, which included closing its beaches for worship from 9 a.m. to noon.

Many residents and visitors have defended the tradition.

"Just to have a little peace and quiet so you can come to church and worship," Marilyn Cusick, of Neptune, said. "I don't think it's that much of a burden for even residents or visitors here because it's only three hours that they're closing the beach on Sundays. And also, if they really want to get on the beach, they can come through Bradley or Asbury Park."

The New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection ended the long-standing tradition nearly two years ago when it ordered the association to stop blocking access to the beach from the boardwalk on Sundays, citing public access laws,

"To put up the gates and tell people that on Sundays that they have to wait until 12:00 to go on the beach, I don't think it's right," Chris Patterson, a beach visitor, said.

"It seems absurd to me that anyone would go back in time and close down these beaches in the morning," Kevin Cole, of Ocean Grove, said.

Judge sides with Christian group's appeal

The Christian group appealed the state's order and an administrative judge sided with them, which means the beaches could potentially be closed again on Sunday mornings.

"This town was based on it. And I think it's an OK thing because it's part of the faith," Norma Jean Gustavsen, another beach visitor, said.

CBS News New York reached out to NJDEP and the Ocean Grove Camp Meeting Association, but there's been no comment on the judge's ruling from either side so far.

Ultimately, the NJDEP commissioner will make the final decision on the issue this month. The state attorney general asked them to keep the beach open on Sundays.