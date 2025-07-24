Child dead after car hits 3 kids, adult in Oakland, N.J.

Children among pedestrians struck in Oakland, N.J., witnesses say

A child is dead after a car struck three kids and an adult in Oakland, New Jersey Thursday afternoon.

The Bergen County Prosecutor's office said it happened at around 3:43 p.m. at East Oak Street and Ramapo Valley Road (Route 202).

First responders found three children and one adult had been hit. One of the children was killed. Officials said the other victims "sustained varying degrees of injuries."

The identities of the victims were not immediately released.

The driver of the vehicle remained on the scene and was cooperating with police, the Bergen County Prosecutor's Office said.

