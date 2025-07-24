Watch CBS News
Child dead after car hits 3 kids, adult in Oakland, N.J.

By
Nick Caloway
Nick Caloway
Nick Caloway is a multi-skilled journalist who was thrilled to join the CBS News New York news team in August 2019. Since then, Nick has covered crime, politics, the pandemic and more across the Tri-State Area.
Nick Caloway,
Jesse Zanger
Managing Editor, CBS New York
Jesse Zanger is the managing editor of CBSNewYork.com. Jesse has previously worked for the Fox News Channel and Spectrum News NY1. He covers regional news around the Tri-State Area, with a particular focus on breaking news and extreme weather.
Jesse Zanger

/ CBS New York

A child is dead after a car struck three kids and an adult in Oakland, New Jersey Thursday afternoon.

The Bergen County Prosecutor's office said it happened at around 3:43 p.m. at East Oak Street and Ramapo Valley Road (Route 202). 

First responders found three children and one adult had been hit. One of the children was killed. Officials said the other victims "sustained varying degrees of injuries." 

The identities of the victims were not immediately released. 

The driver of the vehicle remained on the scene and was cooperating with police, the Bergen County Prosecutor's Office said. 

Check back soon for more information on this developing story,. 

