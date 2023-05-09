Woman arrested in connection with fatal shooting of New York University students Franco Angulo and Sergio Ruiz in Puerto Rico

Arrest made in deadly shooting of NYU graduate students in Puerto Rico

Arrest made in deadly shooting of NYU graduate students in Puerto Rico

Arrest made in deadly shooting of NYU graduate students in Puerto Rico

NEW YORK -- An arrest has been made in connection with the deadly shooting of two New York University graduate students in Puerto Rico.

Police in Puerto Rico had been searching for the woman since the shooting on Saturday.

Investigators say 29-year-old Franco Angulo and 28-year-old Sergio Ruiz were innocent bystanders on vacation.

Both are international students from Peru.