NYU students Franco Angulo and Sergio Ruiz shot to death in Puerto Rico

NEW YORK -- Two New York University students were shot to death while on vacation in Puerto Rico. 

NYU identified the students as 29-year-old Franco Angulo and 28-year-old Sergio Ruiz, international students from Peru enrolled in the MBA program. 

According to the university, they were celebrating a birthday before finals and were caught in the crossfire of a shooting between two groups early Saturday morning. 

First published on May 8, 2023 / 6:11 PM

