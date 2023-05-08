NYU students Franco Angulo and Sergio Ruiz shot to death in Puerto Rico
NEW YORK -- Two New York University students were shot to death while on vacation in Puerto Rico.
NYU identified the students as 29-year-old Franco Angulo and 28-year-old Sergio Ruiz, international students from Peru enrolled in the MBA program.
According to the university, they were celebrating a birthday before finals and were caught in the crossfire of a shooting between two groups early Saturday morning.
