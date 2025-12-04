James Rizzo, accused in attack on NYU student, arraigned and remanded. Here are his charges.

Police say the man charged with attacking a New York University student on her way to class this week has a history of violence against women.

James Rizzo, 45, was arraigned late Wednesday night in Manhattan Criminal Court.

According to the New York State Department of Corrections, Rizzo, a Level 2 sex offender with 16 prior arrests, including forcible touching and sex abuse, was paroled in September after serving time for sex abuse.

Police say while out, Rizzo continued attacking women and is now facing multiple new charges, including four counts of burglary for allegedly breaking into several apartments this week and sealing thousands of dollars worth of property.

James Rizzo arraigned

Rizzo, 45, appeared emotionless at his arraignment, pleading not guilty to three new assaults — all the victims women. He was remanded by the judge and is scheduled to appear in court again on Monday.

The most recent alleged attack occurred on Monday in Greenwich Village. Surveillance video shows NYU student Amelia Lewis walking to class when the suspect slaps her backside and then shoves her to the ground.

Lewis talked about the traumatic incident on a podcast Wednesday, her first interview since the attack.

"I wanted to report this and after I did tell the cops I let NYU security know to let students know that this man is going around doing this to other women," the 20-year-old said. "They also told me they were already aware of the man in the blue towel around his neck running around the city."

Other alleged attacks

Investigators say in December 2023, Rizzo randomly punched a 59-year-old woman on Mercer Street.

Then on Thanksgiving Day last week, he allegedly attacked 68-year-old Dianne Brazell from Houston, as she was walking in Midtown, slamming her into glass.

"I have a laceration in my forehead that required six stitches. I have a bruise on my left leg from my knee to my ankle. I have a bruise on my left shoulder. I bit my tongue," Brazell said.