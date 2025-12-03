NYU student randomly attacked by repeat offender, police sources say

A New York University student was attacked while walking to class in Manhattan, and police sources say the man in custody is a repeat offender.

In an emotional video posted on social media, 20-year-old NYU student Amelia Lewis recounted the assault and demanded something be done to prevent him from targeting others.

"I never thought this was going to happen to me"

Surveillance video shows the moment an NYU student was attacked walking to class in Greenwich Village. CBS News New York

Surveillance video shows Lewis walking to class Monday morning in Greenwich Village when a man runs up behind her near Broadway and Waverly.

He appears to slap her on the backside and then shoves her to the ground, knocking off her headphones. Bystanders freeze in shock before running to her aid.

"Just be aware when you're walking anywhere right now in New York. I never thought this was going to happen to me, because I've seen the stories and I was like, oh that's so scary. But having it actually happen now, it's like oh my God," Lewis said in her social media video.

Suspect was on parole after sex abuse sentence

Police arrested 45-year-old James Rizzo in the attack and charged him with persistent sexual abuse, forcible touching and assault.

Police sources say he is homeless and has 16 prior arrests.

According to the New York state Department of Corrections, Rizzo was out on parole after serving time for sex abuse.

Video leaves NYU students on edge

On campus Tuesday, nearly every young woman had seen the disturbing video.

"My dad sent it to me. He was like, 'You've got to stop walking around with your noise canceling headphones on, because it could be you in another world,'" NYU student Jules Fang said.

"It was really disgusting to see that happen, because she was literally just like minding her business," said NYU student Victoria Valenzuela.

An NYU spokesperson responded to the incident, saying the school takes it seriously and is continuing to offer support to Lewis.