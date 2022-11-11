NYPD: Woman randomly punched mother, 10-year-old daughter riding 5 train in Bronx

Police seek woman accused of attacking mom, child on subway in Bronx

NEW YORK -- Police are looking for a woman accused of attacking a mother and her child on a subway train in the Longwood section of the Bronx.

Friday, CBS2's Natalie Duddridge spoke with the victim.

The 36-year-old said she and her 10-year-old daughter were on a 5 train at the Westchester Avenue and Simpson Street station when a random woman assaulted them.

Another subway rider took video of the alleged attack. Police said it shows the woman punching the mother and daughter with a closed fist.

"She no say nothing to me. Just, she punched the head, like crazy," the girl's mother told CBS2.

She said she wrapped her arms around her daughter to stop her from getting hurt.

"I say 'Mommy's here to protect you,'" she told us.

She and her daughter were treated at the hospital and have recovered.

The attack happened back in October, but police just released new surveillance images of the suspect: a woman in her 40s, about 5 feet, 8 inches tall, 215 pounds, last seen wearing a black jacket and black sunglasses.

Police hope someone recognizes the woman.

"It's no good, the city. I don't know what happened," the girl's mother added.

She's unsure if she'll ever feel safe riding the subway again.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.