NYPD: Woman pushed on to subway tracks in Queens

NEW YORK -- The NYPD is investigating after a woman was pushed on to subway tracks in Queens on Wednesday afternoon.

Police say at 1:06 p.m. they were notified of the incident on the 7 line, adding the victim was taken to Elmhurst Hospital with non-life-threatening injures.

An MTA spokesperson said no trains were involved and service was not affected, other than slight delays due to the police investigation.

