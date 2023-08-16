Watch CBS News
NYPD: Woman pushed on to subway tracks in Queens

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK -- The NYPD is investigating after a woman was pushed on to subway tracks in Queens on Wednesday afternoon.

Police say at 1:06 p.m. they were notified of the incident on the 7 line, adding the victim was taken to Elmhurst Hospital with non-life-threatening injures.

An MTA spokesperson said no trains were involved and service was not affected, other than slight delays due to the police investigation.

First published on August 16, 2023 / 2:23 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

