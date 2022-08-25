NYPD tells officers congregating, unnecessary conversations are prohibited

NEW YORK -- NYPD officers have been told not to congregate or have "unnecessary" conversations while on duty, according to an internal memo.

The memo was sent Tuesday reminding officers that doing so "absent police necessity" is prohibited under department policy.

The Police Benevolent Association responded, calling the order unnecessary."

"Pretty soon there won't be enough cops left to congregate anywhere in the city, because these miserable working conditions and the low pay are forcing them to quit in droves," PBA President Pat Lynch said in a statement.