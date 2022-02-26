Watch CBS News

NYPD: Suspects wanted for series of violent robberies in Washington Heights, Inwood

NEW YORK - The NYPD is looking for suspects in a series of violent robberies in Washington Heights and Inwood.

So far, seven incidents have been reported since Feb. 3.

According to police, a group typically approached men who were walking alone, then punched and pushed them to the ground.

The suspects had knives or sharp objects in at least two robberies, police said.

The suspects have stolen more than $600 in cash, plus cellphones, gold chains, headphones and wallets, police said.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.

