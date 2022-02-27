Watch CBS News

NYPD: Armed suspects robbed Crown Heights store, stole $2,000, employee's wallet

By CBSNewYork Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK - Police are looking for two suspects accused of stealing a Brooklyn store worker's wallet and thousands of dollars in cash.

It happened at a store on Nostrand Avenue in Crown Heights at around 2:30 p.m. on Feb. 20.

crown-heights-armed-robbery-suspects-nypd.jpg
NYPD said two suspects robbed an employee and stole thousands of dollars from a business in Crown Heights. NYPD

Police said one suspect pointed a gun at the 24-year-old employee and threatened him. The suspects then punched the man and stole his cellphone and wallet.

Next, according to police, the suspects took approximately $2,000 from behind the store counter.

The employee suffered minor injuries and was expected to be OK.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.

