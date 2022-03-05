NYPD: Suspects attacked food delivery worker with baseball bat in Manhattan

NEW YORK -- Police are searching for suspects accused of beating a food delivery worker in Manhattan.

According to police, as many as eight people attacked the 29-year-old man before he was able to get away.

It happened on St. Nicolas Avenue in Fort George on March 1.

One suspect hit the delivery worker in the head with a baseball bat and another suspect struck him with a stick, police said.

The man wore a helmet, which police said protected his head during the attack.

The suspects also damaged the man's bike.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.