NYPD: Suspect made antisemitic remarks during attack in Central Park

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK - The search is on for the suspect behind what police believe was a hate crime in Central Park. 

Investigators say the suspect attacked a man around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at Terrace and East Drive. He allegedly knocked the 63-year-old victim to the ground, causing the man to break his hand and chip a tooth. 

Police say the attacker also made antisemitic remarks. 

The suspect took off with a bike and trailer, which had a sign reading "hungry disabled."

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  

December 16, 2022

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

