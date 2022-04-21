NYPD special ops team rescues man from sinking boat in Long Island Sound

Watch CBS News

By CBSNewYork Team

/ CBS New York

NEW ROCHELLE, N.Y. -- A rescue high above was captured by the NYPD.

Special ops team members saved a man from a boat that was sinking.

The rescue happened early Thursday morning in the Long Island Sound near New Rochelle.

Rescuers were lowered from a helicopter. They then attached the boat operator to a harness and safely lifted him to a nearby Coast Guard boat.

The boater was not hurt.

April 21, 2022

