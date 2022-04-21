NYPD special ops team rescues man from sinking boat in Long Island Sound

NEW ROCHELLE, N.Y. -- A rescue high above was captured by the NYPD.

Special ops team members saved a man from a boat that was sinking.

Early this morning, @NYPDSpecialops rescued a male from a sinking boat in the v/o New Rochelle. Rescue swimmers were safely deployed from a helicopter & quickly made contact with the boat operator. The uninjured male was transferred to a nearby @USCG boat, then taken to shore. pic.twitter.com/VdMYvpKdy6 — NYPD Special Ops (@NYPDSpecialops) April 21, 2022

The rescue happened early Thursday morning in the Long Island Sound near New Rochelle.

Rescuers were lowered from a helicopter. They then attached the boat operator to a harness and safely lifted him to a nearby Coast Guard boat.

The boater was not hurt.