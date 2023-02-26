NYPD searching for comedian Leo Cofresi in subway shooting investigation

NEW YORK -- Police say the suspect wanted in connection with a subway shooting is a well-known comedian in New York City.

Investigators are looking for 30-year-old Marcos Cofresi, who they said performs under the name Leo Cofresi.

Cofresi allegedly shot and injured a man after an argument on an N train arriving at Canal Street in January, police said.

A 34-year-old man was hospitalized in stable condition.

