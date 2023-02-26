Watch CBS News
NYPD searching for comedian Leo Cofresi in subway shooting investigation

NEW YORK -- Police say the suspect wanted in connection with a subway shooting is a well-known comedian in New York City. 

Investigators are looking for 30-year-old Marcos Cofresi, who they said performs under the name Leo Cofresi. 

Cofresi allegedly shot and injured a man after an argument on an N train arriving at Canal Street in January, police said. 

A 34-year-old man was hospitalized in stable condition. 

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  

