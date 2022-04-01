Police: Child killed, woman injured in shooting in Brooklyn

NEW YORK -- Police say a child was killed and a woman was injured in a shooting in Brooklyn on Thursday.

A 12-year-old boy, a 7-year-old boy and a woman were sitting in a parked vehicle at Linden Boulevard and East 56th Street in East Flatbush around 8 p.m. when a shooting broke out.

As CBS2's Cory James reports, sources tell CBS2 a black Infiniti with Connecticut plates fired shots towards the parked car, possibly aiming at another vehicle.

Police say stray bullets hit the parked car, striking the 12-year-old in the head and the woman three times in the body.

The 12-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.

The woman was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries. She is expected to survive.

Police say the 7-year-old was in the back seat and was not injured.

No arrests have been made.

At this time, we do not know the relationship between the kids and the woman who was injured.