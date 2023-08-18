Watch CBS News
NYPD reunites dog that disrupted subway service with owner

By Jesse Zanger

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK - We have an update on a dog seen running on train tracks Thursday, causing extensive delays on 4, 5, and 6 trains. 

The NYPD posted a photo of the escape artist, now reunited with its owners. 

Police said the dog got loose and ran onto the tracks near 86th Street and Lexington Avenue. 

It ended up all the way down at 23rd and Park, where it was found underneath a train car, but safe and unharmed. 

First published on August 18, 2023 / 12:38 PM

