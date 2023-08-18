NYPD reunites dog that disrupted subway service with owner

Dog that ran onto subway tracks reunited with owners

NEW YORK - We have an update on a dog seen running on train tracks Thursday, causing extensive delays on 4, 5, and 6 trains.

The NYPD posted a photo of the escape artist, now reunited with its owners.

Police said the dog got loose and ran onto the tracks near 86th Street and Lexington Avenue.

A tense situation for straphangers yesterday when a dog escaped its owner & headed onto the subway tracks from 86 St & Lexington Avenue to 23 St & Park Ave. @NYPDTransit Officer Vazquez saved the day & found the pup alive & underneath a train car. pic.twitter.com/Cyox3gF8LF — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) August 18, 2023

It ended up all the way down at 23rd and Park, where it was found underneath a train car, but safe and unharmed.