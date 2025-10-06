NYPD "laser focused" on recruitment after shedding thousands of officers in the last few years

NYPD says it's focused on recruitment after shedding thousands of officers

NYPD says it's focused on recruitment after shedding thousands of officers

NYPD says it's focused on recruitment after shedding thousands of officers

The NYPD welcomed more than 1,000 recruits into the academy over the summer in one of the largest classes in nearly a decade.

Community leaders, however, say thousands more officers are needed to keep crime down, especially in the Bronx.

Crime increasing in part of the Bronx

"I've seen an increase in crime, especially in my district and the 45th precinct," said City Councilmember Kristy Marmorato, who represents the northeast Bronx.

City data shows a 10% increase in major crime in the area compared to the same time last year.

"It's frustrating, because my community is a very pro-NYPD community. We love to see police presence in our neighborhood," Marmorato said.

"More police will create the perception of more safety," community activist George Havranek said. "I have seniors telling me I am afraid to go to the bank until my son comes to take me or my daughter comes to take me. I'm afraid to go grocery shopping."

Marmorato has funded cameras at Ferry Point Park to help deter crime, but that's not all.

"We did about 200 Ring camera giveaways in both precincts, so about 400 in total. Because of auto crime in the district, we have given away the club that locks onto the steering wheel," Marmorato said.

"We lost over 5,000 officers"

According to the Police Benevolent Association, there are 136 officers assigned to the 45th precinct, including 17 added just last month. But that does not include sickouts or officers that get temporarily assigned to the military and other areas.

In 2020, the precinct had 164 officers.

"On a daily basis they are taking officers to go to transit, they're taking police officers to go to crime areas and they're taking them out of those communities where they need police officers, too," PBA President Patrick Hendry said.

Hendry said there's an ongoing staffing crisis. The city's Independent Budget Office shows the NYPD roster at 34,455 officers, compared to 40,285 back in 2000.

"Just in the last four and a half years, we lost over 15,000 police officers. That's a staggering number," Hendry said.

Hendry says they've been losing about 300 officers a month. So far this year, over 2,400 officers retired or quit.

Hendry says New York City police need better pay, benefits and overall quality of life.

"Even when we get the academy classes, we are losing that number before we even get cops coming in from that class," he said. "They're staying until they get something better."

The NYPD said the department hired 2,911 recruits this year, including nearly 1,100 in August. That's the largest since 2016.

"The NYPD remains laser focused on continuing our recruitment efforts and bringing in the next generation of officers," the department said in a statement.

Former officer on impact of extended shifts: "You're a liability"

"We work doubles at a time, sometimes triples. You know, you're pumping caffeine in your system just to kind of keep you going. You get jittery You're already tired," a former NYPD officer told CBS News New York. "You're a liability at that time. You're not even a cop. You're a liability to the department."

The former NYPD officer worked at the 45th precinct in the Bronx until, he says, he just couldn't take the long hours, forced overtime, and random posts outside of his assigned precinct anymore.

"The longest I've ever done continuously was about 30 hours straight," he said.

The former NYPD officer turned in his badge earlier this year.

"You don't know what time you're getting off. You have pets, you have family, you have kids. You don't know when you're going to see them. Only thing you could do is call them, let them know you're OK," he said. "Whenever you get out, that's when you're gonna see them."

The former NYPD officer now works at a department outside of New York City.

"I still do kind of miss the city. I do want better for the people there," he said.