15-year-old wounded in police-involved shooting in Manhattan, NYPD says

A 15-year-old was wounded in a police-involved shooting in Manhattan on Monday night, the NYPD confirmed.

At a later news conference, NYPD officials said uniformed officers out of the 25th Precinct were leaving 2400 Second Ave. at around 5:30 p.m. after answering an unrelated 911 call about an injured person when they heard numerous shots being fired near East 123rd Street and Second Avenue.

Police said the officers saw a man firing shots and returned fire before starting a foot chase. They eventually took two people into custody on East 123rd Street. One of the suspects, a 15-year-old, was shot in the left leg and was taken to Harlem Hospital.

A gun loaded with a high-capacity magazine capable of holding 31 rounds was found in a bag carried by the second suspect, identified as 18-year-old Damian Calhoun, police said.

Police said Calhoun pled guilty back in July to attempted murder in a case that happened in November 2024. Police said the 15-year-old has an open pending case in Manhattan for a violent felony.

Police said the encounter was captured on both body-worn cameras and also on surveillance video. The latter footage shows two groups of individuals engaged in a dispute and then discharge firearms at each other.

The two officers involved in Monday's shooting were taken to the hospital for evaluation, police said.