NYPD: Person of interest taken into custody after Officer Brett Boller shot in Queens

NEW YORK -- A person of interest was taken into custody overnight after the shooting of a rookie NYPD officer in Queens.

Officer Brett Boller is expected to make a full recovery after being shot in the hip while responding to a call Wednesday in Jamaica.

The NYPD has not released any details about the person of interest, but officials are expected to provide an update later today.

"We're very fortunate that he did come out of surgery," NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell said Thursday. "He is recovering. It will be lengthy, but we expect him to make a full recovery. So we're very thankful for that."

Cellphone video showed fellow police officers carrying 22-year-old Boller into a police cruiser and making a mad dash to doctors.

The NYPD said the suspect shoved an officer, ran away, then shot Boller when Boller caught up with him. It all started after the NYPD alleges the suspect started a dispute with another riding on an MTA bus over a seat.

Boller is from Hauppauge, Long Island. He graduated from the police academy last December.

Wanted for an Attempted Murder of an NYPD Officer: On Wednesday April 5, 2023, at Approx. 3:20 P.M, in front of 90-22 161stStreet @nypd103pct. A unknown individual shot a NYPD Police Officer causing serious injury. Call 1-800-COP-SHOT (267-7468) or 1-800-577-Tips (8477) pic.twitter.com/R2qyjEQKwK — NYPD Crime Stoppers (@NYPDTips) April 6, 2023

"We are devastated here in Hauppauge. Brett was graduate in 2018. He was a three sport athlete, and more than that, he was a leader [who] captained many of teams that he played on," said Hauppauge School District Superintendent Dr. Don Murphy.

His family is understandably shaken, and his community is rallying together.

"He's only 22 years old, he actually went to college and could have chosen a different year but has chosen to become a police officer follow in the footsteps of his dad," said neighbor Maryellen Bartz.

Boller is expected to make a full but lengthy recovery and will likely be in the hospital for a few more days.