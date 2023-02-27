Watch CBS News
Local News

NYPD pays tribute to rookie officer Edward Byrne, killed in the line of duty 35 years ago

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NYPD honors Officer Edward Byrne 35 years after murder
NYPD honors Officer Edward Byrne 35 years after murder 00:50

NEW YORK -- The NYPD on Sunday honored Officer Edward Byrne, who was shot and killed in the line of duty 35 years ago.

It was a case that shocked the nation.

The rookie cop was only 22 years old on Feb. 26, 1988, when he was gunned down in a marked patrol car in Jamaica, Queens, as he was protecting a witness in a drug case.

Byrne's death is regarded as a turning point in the war on drugs.

"From this horrific tragedy, people from all walks of life would come together and stand united against seemingly insurmountable hold that gangs and criminals had in our lives," said Dep. Ins. Eric Robinson, the commanding officer of the NYPD's 103rd Precinct.

"He was a protector, a guardian, who willingly put himself in harm's way for others," Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell added.

Former President George H.W. Bush carried Byrne's badge with him while running for the White House in 1988.

Four men were convicted in Byrne's murder.

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on February 26, 2023 / 7:10 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.