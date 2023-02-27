NYPD pays tribute to rookie officer Edward Byrne, killed in the line of duty 35 years ago

NEW YORK -- The NYPD on Sunday honored Officer Edward Byrne, who was shot and killed in the line of duty 35 years ago.

It was a case that shocked the nation.

The rookie cop was only 22 years old on Feb. 26, 1988, when he was gunned down in a marked patrol car in Jamaica, Queens, as he was protecting a witness in a drug case.

Byrne's death is regarded as a turning point in the war on drugs.

"From this horrific tragedy, people from all walks of life would come together and stand united against seemingly insurmountable hold that gangs and criminals had in our lives," said Dep. Ins. Eric Robinson, the commanding officer of the NYPD's 103rd Precinct.

"He was a protector, a guardian, who willingly put himself in harm's way for others," Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell added.

Former President George H.W. Bush carried Byrne's badge with him while running for the White House in 1988.

Four men were convicted in Byrne's murder.