Anti-Defamation League report shows New York with most antisemitism incidents in 2022

NEW YORK -- Hate crimes are on the rise, according to troubling data released Thursday by the Anti-Defamation League.

The ADL says 2022 was the worst year yet for antisemitism, since it started keeping track 44 years ago. There were nearly 3,700 incidents nationwide, averaging about 10 per day, a 36% increase from the year before.

"They are up to a 30-year high and incidents are up to the highest we've ever seen. It's a toxic combination," said Jonathan Greenblatt, CEO of the ADL.

New York was the state with the most incidents and New Jersey, which saw more than 400 incidents in 2022, up 10% from the year before, was third.

Two-thirds of the incidents in New York were in New York City, which saw 395 overall last year.

NYPD stats show Jews faced the most hate crimes compared to other populations, by about 70%.

"You don't need Jews for antisemitism, but if you're talking about harassment of Jews, the more Jews you have, perhaps the more antisemitism you're going to have," said Scott Richman, regional director of ADL New York/New Jersey.

The ADL reports white supremacists are behind most of the incidents. Avi Posnick is with StandWithUs, an international organization which works with students against antisemitism.

"There is a lot of fear out there, especially for young people. When they look online, when they see what's happening, when they hear about the incidents, there is fear that in different communities they could be attacked," Posnick said.

Evan Bernstein is CEO of Community Security Service, which trains volunteers to be security guards at synagogues and Jewish events.

"I wish we could stop growing and I wish we weren't needed, but I just don't see that trend dissipating anytime soon," Bernstein said.

On the local level, the ADL and Bernstein say more resources from both law enforcement and lawmakers are still much needed, from more training for police officers on hate crimes to giving more security grants to houses of worship.

New York City has the world's largest Jewish population outside of Israel.