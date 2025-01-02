Ex-NYPD Chief Jeffrey Maddrey's home searched amid sexual misconduct investigation

Former NYPD chief of department has his home searched amid investigation

Former NYPD chief of department has his home searched amid investigation

Former NYPD chief of department has his home searched amid investigation

NEW YORK -- Former NYPD Chief of Department Jeffrey Maddrey was formally suspended from the force Thursday, as law enforcement agents searched his home, the police commissioner announced.

"At my direction, the Internal Affairs Bureau of the New York City Police Department is working with law enforcement authorities to investigate allegations against former Chief of Department Jeffrey Maddrey," NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch posted on social media. "Maddrey was suspended from the department this morning, as law enforcement agents executed search warrants at several locations, including his residence. Any further inquiries about the subject matter should be directed to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York."

Maddrey resigned from his role as the department's highest ranking uniformed in mid-December amid sexual misconduct allegations. Officials say resignations do not go into effect until after 30 days, so Maddrey has been suspended without pay in the meantime.

Maddrey facing sexual misconduct investigation

The former chief is accused of trading sexual favors in exchange for overtime.

Lt. Quathisha Epps filed a complaint with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, saying the alleged abuse started last year and continued up until last month.

Epps alleges Maddrey engaged in efforts "to coerce her into performing unwanted sexual favors in exchange for overtime opportunities." She says that included intercourse in the office.

According to publicly available payroll data, Epps made a salary of more than $164,000 last year, but after overtime was factored in she took home more than $400,000.

After refusing his advances in October, she claims Maddrey retaliated by "orchestrating an intentionally manipulated Monthly Overtime Report," which resulted in "a criminal and internal investigation opened against her."

Maddrey claims relationship was consensual

A week after he resigned, Maddrey and his attorney held a news conference to deny the allegations.

His attorney said Epps was upset she didn't get a promotion and claimed Epps, who filed for retirement earlier in the month, has been under investigation by the Internal Affairs Bureau since October for excessive overtime she never worked.

"Lieutenant Epps got caught with her hand in cookie jar and is trying to deflect her wrongdoing by making these allegations against Chief Maddrey in the hopes that she'll get away with part or all of her scheme. However the truth is Lieutenant Epps had consensual adult relationship, albeit for a short time, with Jeff," said attorney Lambros Lambrou.

Lambrou said they have evidence to prove the relationship was consensual, including phone calls, videos and racy pictures he alleges Epps sent to Maddrey to initiate the relationship.

Meanwhile, the NYPD, Department of Investigation and Manhattan District Attorney's office continue to investigate the claims. Tisch appointed Chief of Patrol John Chell to take over as interim chief of department.