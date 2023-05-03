New York City Department of Investigation report says NYPD overtime hours increase risk of dangerous situations

NEW YORK -- A new report from New York City's Department of Investigation says NYPD overtime hours are increasing the risk of dangerous situations.

The city's watchdog just released a report saying each hour of overtime exponentially increases the risk of officers being involved the next day in what the report calls a "negative policing outcome," like officers being involved in complaints, on-the-job injuries and use-of-force incidents.

The Department of Investigation studied about 900 officers from 2019 to 2021. Investigators say the increased risks could lead to liability and lawsuits for the city.

The report's recommendations include the NYPD include making policies to address fatigue and training officers on how to recognize and mitigate the effects of fatigue from long hours.

"So it's important, I think, both for our police officers and for the public community, the members of the public and the communities that they serve, that officers be sufficiently rested to do their jobs as well as they can," DOI Commissioner Jocelyn Strauber said.

The Police Benevolent Association is pushing back on this report. They say the NYPD relies on overtime because they don't have enough officers and the solution is for more police.

Mayor Eric Adams released a statement saying in part he has been and will remain focused on ensuring overtime doesn't affect officer performance.

The NYPD thanked the Department of Investigation and they say they will evaluate the recommendations.