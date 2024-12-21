NYPD Chief Jeffrey Maddrey resigns amid sexual misconduct allegations

NEW YORK -- NYPD Chief of Department Jeffrey Maddrey has abruptly resigned amid allegations of sexual misconduct.

"Police Commissioner Jessica S. Tisch accepted the resignation of Chief of Department Jeffrey Maddrey Friday night, effective immediately. The NYPD takes all allegations of sexual misconduct seriously, and will thoroughly investigate this matter," an NYPD spokesperson said in a statement to CBS News New York.

Maddrey was the New York City Police Department's highest-ranking uniformed officer, serving as department chief since 2022.

NYPD commissioner appoints interim chiefs

NYPD Chief of Department Jeffrey Maddrey seen around New York criminal court during appearance by Former President Donald Trump. Lev Radin/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty Images

After Maddrey resigned, Tisch appointed NYPD Chief of Patrol John Chell as interim chief of department and Chief of Transportation Philip Rivera was named interim chief of patrol.

"The NYPD works tirelessly to protect New Yorkers, and these roles are critical to keeping our communities safe," Tisch's statement said. "The interim Chiefs of Department and Patrol will continue to lead the efforts to reduce crime and disorder and build public trust."

Maddrey was chief of patrol before then-Commissioner Keechant Sewell named him chief of department.