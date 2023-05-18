NYPD officers involved in 2 crashes overnight in Harlem

NEW YORK -- NYPD officers were involved in two car crashes overnight in Harlem.

The latest took place just before 2 a.m. on 129th and Adam Clayton Powell Jr. Boulevard.

It's unclear exactly what led up to the crash, but police say one officer suffered injuries to his leg.

Just hours prior around midnight, another police car was involved in a major crash on 145th Street and St. Nicholas Avenue.

Police say officers were trying to stop a stolen car, which struck multiple vehicles, including an unmarked police car and taxi cab.

The 40-year-old driver was taken into custody, and a 30-year-old passenger was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Witnesses say in both incidents the vehicles involved were traveling fast.