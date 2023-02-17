NYPD officers hurt in crash responding to call in Brooklyn
NEW YORK -- Two NYPD officers were injured when their unmarked car crashed into another vehicle while responding to a call in Brooklyn.
It happened around 10:40 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of New York Avenue and Clarendon Road in East Flatbush.
Police said the officers were taken to an area hospital with leg injuries.
The driver of the other vehicle refused medical attention on the scene.
