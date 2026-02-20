2 NYPD officers covered up drunk driving crash involving off-duty officer, prosecutors say

Two NYPD officers allegedly covered up a drunk driving crash involving an off-duty officer by manipulating their body cameras, prosecutors said.

Michael Caligiuri, 31, and Ryan McLoughlin, 30, were arraigned Friday on a host of charges, including tampering with evidence, public records and falsifying business records.

The two are accused of manipulating a body-worn camera during the incident.

"The defendants allegedly went to great lengths to protect a fellow officer from accountability," said District Attorney Alvin Bragg. "This type of conduct significantly harms the public trust in law enforcement. Everyone must be treated the same under the law, regardless of their position or background."

What happened?

The two responded to a 911 call just before 10:30 a.m. on Oct. 16, 2024, about a crash involving an intoxicated driver near Eighth Avenue and West 26th Street, according to prosecutors.

They were told by a bystander that the driver of an Infiniti SUV, Eli Garcia, was under the influence.

Prosecutors said Garcia struggled to provide his license and registration to officers, but showed Caligiuri an NYPD identification card. There was also an NYPD-issued parking card on the dashboard of his car.

"I'll hold your camera"

Prosecutors said Caligiuri never questioned Garcia about his supposed intoxicated state. Caligiuri positioned his body-worn camera so it wouldn't fully capture his interaction with Garcia, according to prosecutors.

Caligiuri and McLoughlin allegedly texted on their personal phones. McLouglin texted, "Idk what to do," and Caligiuri responded, "It's bad man."

At one point, McLoughlin texted, "I'll hold your camera."

Then, Caligiuri removed his body camera from his chest and slid it into McLouglin's hand, prosecutors said. McLoughlin allegedly put the device at chest level while holding it beside him so it would look like the other officer was standing next to him.

Caligiuri allegedly walked away so his voice wouldn't be heard and called a supervising lieutenant.

Garcia is later arrested, resigns from NYPD

Shortly after, Garcia allegedly drove away from the scene without asking or getting permission. Prosecutors said the two officers didn't make an attempt to stop him or call over the radio to say Garcia left.

A police captain went to Garcia's apartment hours later, where he saw his car apparently illegally parked in a crosswalk.

After the two spoke, Garcia was arrested and charged. He pleaded guilty to driving while impaired and resigned from the NYPD.

He was sentenced to a conditional discharge, an impaired driver program, a 90-day license suspension and more than $1,500 in fines.

Police department officials said they initiated the investigation into Caligiuri and McLoughlin before referring it to the Manhattan District Attorney's Office.