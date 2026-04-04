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NYPD officer struck by driver, injured during traffic stop in Brooklyn

By
Katie Houlis
Digital Producer, CBS New York
Katie Houlis is a digital producer with the CBS New York web team.
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Katie Houlis

/ CBS New York

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A New York City police officer was struck by a driver and injured during a traffic stop in Brooklyn on Saturday.

It happened just after 8 p.m. at Broadway and Wallabout Street in Williamsburg.

The NYPD said during a vehicle stop, the driver fled, hitting a uniformed officer.

The officer suffered a leg injury and was taken to a local hospital in stable condition, according to police.

No arrests have been made at this time. The investigation is ongoing.

Police did not immediately provide details regarding why the driver was initially pulled over.

Stay with CBS News New York for the latest on this developing story.

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