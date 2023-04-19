Sources: Jose Garcia charged after allegedly hitting female NYPD officer with glass bottle
NEW YORK -- Charges have been filed against a suspect accused of hitting an NYPD officer in the head with a glass bottle.
Jose Garcia faces charges, including resisting arrest and weapons possession.
Police sources say Garcia struck a female uniformed officer outside a smoke shop at East 231st Street and Broadway in the Bronx on Monday.
The officer was there with the city sheriff conducting a smoke shop inspection.
Police say the attack was unprovoked and Garcia doesn't have a connection to the shop.
