Sources: Jose Garcia charged after allegedly hitting female NYPD officer with glass bottle

NEW YORK -- Charges have been filed against a suspect accused of hitting an NYPD officer in the head with a glass bottle.

Jose Garcia faces charges, including resisting arrest and weapons possession.

Police sources say Garcia struck a female uniformed officer outside a smoke shop at East 231st Street and Broadway in the Bronx on Monday.

The officer was there with the city sheriff conducting a smoke shop inspection.

Police say the attack was unprovoked and Garcia doesn't have a connection to the shop.