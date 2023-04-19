Watch CBS News
Local News

Sources: Jose Garcia charged after allegedly hitting female NYPD officer with glass bottle

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Suspect accused of hitting NYPD officer with glass bottle charged
Suspect accused of hitting NYPD officer with glass bottle charged 00:30

NEW YORK -- Charges have been filed against a suspect accused of hitting an NYPD officer in the head with a glass bottle.

Jose Garcia faces charges, including resisting arrest and weapons possession.

Police sources say Garcia struck a female uniformed officer outside a smoke shop at East 231st Street and Broadway in the Bronx on Monday.

The officer was there with the city sheriff conducting a smoke shop inspection.

Police say the attack was unprovoked and Garcia doesn't have a connection to the shop.

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on April 18, 2023 / 9:31 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.