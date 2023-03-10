NYPD officer follows in footsteps of father who responded on 9/11

NYPD officer follows footsteps of dad who was killed on 9/11

NEW YORK -- It was a bittersweet day for a New York City police officer with deep personal ties to 9/11.

The NYPD's Emergency Service Unit's specialized training school graduation was held on Friday.

Joseph Vigiano Jr, 23, was among the graduates and followed in his father's footsteps.

Vigiano's father died trying to rescue people on 9/11.

Before the graduation, Vigiano learned he was being assigned to his father's old emergency services truck.