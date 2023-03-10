Watch CBS News
NYPD officer follows in footsteps of father who responded on 9/11

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK -- It was a bittersweet day for a New York City police officer with deep personal ties to 9/11. 

The NYPD's Emergency Service Unit's specialized training school graduation was held on Friday.

Joseph Vigiano Jr, 23, was among the graduates and followed in his father's footsteps. 

Vigiano's father died trying to rescue people on 9/11. 

Before the graduation, Vigiano learned he was being assigned to his father's old emergency services truck. 

CBS New York Team
The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on March 10, 2023 / 12:41 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

