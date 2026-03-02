See the video: Off-duty NYPD officer rescues man trapped in burning car after crash

An off-duty NYPD officer jumped into action when a man was trapped inside a burning car after a severe crash on Long Island.

The incident was caught on surveillance video that shows two cars colliding head-on on a Hauppauge road. One of the cars flipped over and caught fire. The other SUV went airborne before landing, with the front of the car destroyed. Metal and glass are seen flying from the vehicles.

For NY’s Finest, there is no such thing as off-duty when someone needs help.



Officer Joseph Wetzel was off-duty when he rescued a man trapped inside a burning, overturned vehicle.



He showed true heroism and bravery all while continuing his battle against cancer.

Officer Joseph Wetzel, who is battling cancer, said he heard the crash from across the street and ran to help. NYPD officials said he pulled the trapped driver to safety.

"For NY's Finest, there is no such thing as off-duty when someone needs help," officials wrote in a post.

Body camera footage shows Wetzel talking to other officers who responded to the scene. He told them there was another woman stuck inside the overturned car.

"I ran across, threw up the window and pulled the guy out. Then you guys showed up," he told another officer.

"He showed true heroism and bravery all while continuing his battle against cancer," police said.