NYPD officer badly beaten and robbed in the Bronx released from the hospital. Here's the latest on a second arrest.

NYPD officer brutally attacked in the Bronx released from the hospital

The two suspects wanted in the brutal attack of an off-duty New York City police officer in the Bronx are now in police custody.

The arrest of Wayne Lucas in Virginia on Wednesday was made not long after 27-year-old Officer Chowdhury Nafees was released after four days at Jacobi Hospital, where he underwent multiple surgeries.

The other suspect, Taveon Hargrove, was arrested on Tuesday, also in Virginia, the NYPD announced.

The latest on the investigation

On Saturday at around 4 a.m., surveillance video captured the moment two suspects viciously attacked Nafees while he was on his way home from work near St. Peter's Avenue in Parkchester.

A woman, who works and lives near the site of the attack, shared the video and told CBS News New York what happened to the off-duty officer was "really scary," adding, "He's trying to stand up but he can't. It's horrible."

According to police, Lucas, 23, and Hargrove, 23, forced Nafees to the ground, hit him in the face, and held a knife to his throat before stealing his iPhone, wallet, and gun.

"They knew he was a New York City police officer and they stomped on [him] consistently and he has a mark on his cheek," said Patrick Hendry, president of the Police Benevolent Association.

Officials say a 911 operator guided Nafees to a location where he was found unconscious by four officers.

"He truly feels that these four police officers saved his life," Hendry said.

Officer Chowdhury Nafees leaves the hospital

Family members and dozens of NYPD uniformed officers came together outside the hospital to show their support for Nafees, who in return saluted while leaving via wheelchair with a black eye.

"This is a miracle. The first day I saw him he was in bad condition. His eyes, was bleeding through his eyes nonstop," said Ershadur Siddique of the Bangladeshi American Police Association.

Nafees was rushed to the hospital with facial fractures and underwent multiple surgeries. The 27-year-old officer, known for his smile, is originally from Bangladesh and started his career as a 911 operator before becoming an officer last September.

His friends say he plans to make a comeback with the help of his community.

"He just said to pray for him," Siddique said.

While the community prays for him, his brothers and sister in blue are pledging justice.

"We will make sure these two individuals stay behind bars for a long, long time," Hendry said.

A fundraiser on FundtheFirst.com has been set up to help Nafees' family. Their goal is to raise $50,000.