NYPD mounted horse seen on viral video stopping purse snatcher is a rescue. Here's Kelly's story.

There was incredible body-cam footage last week of an NYPD officer on horseback chasing down a suspected purse snatcher in Manhattan.

If you thought that was great story, wait until you hear about the hero horse's journey to the police department.

Kelly's road from the track to law enforcement

It was a moment that quickly went viral as the mounted officer and his horse helped take down a thief on the Upper West Side.

But what the video doesn't show is the horse's remarkable journey to that point.

Kelly, a retired standardbred racehorse, is seen in action helping the NYPD catch a purse snatcher on April 15, 2026, in Manhattan. NYPD

Kelly, the hero horse from last week's footage, is a standardbred rescued from slaughter in 2020. The breed is known for its calm temperament, a trait that makes it ideal for police work.

Judith Bokman runs the Standardbred Retirement Foundation, a rescue that steps in when racehorses reach the end of their time at the track.

"Oh, I was so proud. I watch that video a lot. It really cheers me up, and I actually recognized him because I personally know the horse," Bokman said. "About six months later, after we rehabbed him, the [NYPD] Mounted Unit came out to meet him and they tried him, and he's been stellar."

"There are so many more [horses] in need"

Every year, the nonprofit organization based in Cream Ridge, New Jersey, rescues anywhere from 300 to 800 horses, depending on donations.

Many retired standardbreds end up in kill pens, bound for slaughter. The foundation intercepts as many as it can to find them new homes.

However, for every horse like Kelly who gets a second chance, there are countless more still waiting to be saved.

"There are so many more in need, and in order to continue, we need the constant help, the resources, the donations," Bokman said.