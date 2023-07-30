Watch CBS News
NYPD: Man exposed himself to 11-year-old girl on bus in Harlem

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK -- The NYPD is searching for a man who allegedly exposed himself to an 11-year-old girl on a bus in Harlem

It happened on an M102 bus just after 9 p.m. on July 24. 

Police said the suspect got off the bus near Lenox Avenue and West 139th Street. 

2025-23-public-lewdness-32-pct-07-24-23-photo-2.jpg
NYPD

The girl was not physically hurt, police said. 

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  

