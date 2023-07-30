NYPD: Man exposed himself to 11-year-old girl on bus in Harlem

Man accused of exposing himself to young girl on bus in Harlem

NEW YORK -- The NYPD is searching for a man who allegedly exposed himself to an 11-year-old girl on a bus in Harlem.

It happened on an M102 bus just after 9 p.m. on July 24.

Police said the suspect got off the bus near Lenox Avenue and West 139th Street.

The girl was not physically hurt, police said.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.