NYPD: Man climbs onto Williamsburg Bridge cables, shutting down traffic for morning commute

NEW YORK -- Police shut down traffic on the Williamsburg Bridge for hours Friday morning after they say a man climbed onto its cables.

The investigation also disrupted the J and M subway lines, which have since resumed service.

Police responded shortly after 3 a.m. to reports of a man climbing the scaffolding near the Brooklyn side of the bridge. 

Several units spent hours negotiating with the man before officers tackled him and brought him to safety.

The man was not injured, but he was taken to an area hospital for evaluation. 

First published on October 27, 2023 / 11:36 AM

