NYPD: Man broke woman's nose, made anti-LGBTQ remarks during argument on subway

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK -- Police are looking for the man who allegedly broke a 22-year-old woman's nose and made anti-LGBTQ remarks on the subway in Brooklyn

Police said it started when the man grabbed the woman from behind on the J train platform at Broadway and Myrtle Avenue in Bedford-Stuyvesant on Aug. 17. 

The man and woman boarded a southbound train and got into an argument before the man punched the woman and made anti-LGBTQ remarks. 

The woman was treated at the hospital. 

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  

First published on August 20, 2023 / 9:26 AM

