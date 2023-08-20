NYPD: Man broke woman's nose, made anti-LGBTQ remarks during argument on subway

NEW YORK -- Police are looking for the man who allegedly broke a 22-year-old woman's nose and made anti-LGBTQ remarks on the subway in Brooklyn.

Police said it started when the man grabbed the woman from behind on the J train platform at Broadway and Myrtle Avenue in Bedford-Stuyvesant on Aug. 17.

The man and woman boarded a southbound train and got into an argument before the man punched the woman and made anti-LGBTQ remarks.

The woman was treated at the hospital.

