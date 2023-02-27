NYPD: Man bashed over head with glass bottle in unprovoked attack in SoHo

NEW YORK - Police are searching for a man they say bashed another man over the head with a glass bottle Sunday in SoHo.

It happened around 3:15 a.m. near Lafayette and Prince streets.

Video shows the suspect walking in the middle of the street with his shirt pulled up and tucked behind his head. He appears to be carrying an empty glass bottle.

🚨WANTED￼🚨for an Assault in the vicinity of Lafayette St & Prince St #Manhattan @NYPD5pct on 2/26/22@ 3:15A.M. Unprovoked the individual struck the victims head with a glass bottle multiple times.💰Reward up to $3500.Know who he is?📲Call 1-800-577-TIPS Calls are CONFIDENTIAL! pic.twitter.com/KrJ5OJI9gc — NYPD Crime Stoppers (@NYPDTips) February 27, 2023

Police said he repeatedly hit a 42-year-old man in the head in what they described as an unprovoked attack.

The victim was taken to Bellevue Hospital in stable condition.

The suspect took off heading west on Prince Street.

Anyone with information about the attack is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.