Watch CBS News
Local News

NYPD looking for gunmen caught on video shooting at each other in the Bronx

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NYPD looking for gunmen caught on video shooting at each other
NYPD looking for gunmen caught on video shooting at each other 00:49

NEW YORK -- Police are looking for two people caught on camera shooting at each other in the Bronx

It happened at the intersection of West 169th Street and Shakespeare Avenue just before 3 p.m. on Jan. 8. 

According to police, one of the individuals opened fire on the other from the back seat of a dark colored Toyota sedan. 

The second individual, who was walking on the street, returned fire numerous times, police said. 

Both shooters fled the scene and no injuries were reported. 

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on January 13, 2023 / 2:29 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.