NYPD: Jason Pass, suspect in deadly shooting of Brooklyn father and son, hospitalized after being shot by police

NEW YORK - Police say the man they were searching for in the deadly shooting of a father and son in Brooklyn was shot by officers Wednesday morning.

The shooting happened around 7 a.m. near Bay 44th Street and Harway Avenue in Bath Beach.

Police say 47-year-old Jason Pass was rushed to a local hospital. There was no word on the extent of his injuries.

Pass is accused of killing his upstairs neighbors, 47-year-old Bladimy Mathurin and Mathurin's 27-year-old stepson Chinwai Mode, inside their Flatbush Gardens complex Sunday in East Flatbush.

Surveillance video shows Pass arguing with Mathurin's wife in the hallway. Then, Mathurin comes out holding what police said were scissors. His wife tries pulling Mathurin away, and Pass then pulls out a gun.

The NYPD said Pass shot Mathurin and Mode and calmly fled the scene.

CBS New York learned Pass had called 311 six times since March 2022 on his upstairs neighbors over what sounded like banging on the floor.

The building's management said there were numerous complaints from both units, and mediation was offered but never done.

On Monday, the victims' wife and mother said Pass banged on the ceiling, so Mathurin banged on the floor back.

"My husband had no gun, no weapon. Why did you bring a gun to shoot my family? Why would you bring a gun to tear my family apart? Why? Why?" said Marie Delille.

At this point, no charges have been filed, and Pass remains hospitalized.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.