Police: Father, son shot dead after argument with neighbor in Brooklyn

NEW YORK - A father and son were allegedly shot dead by their downstairs neighbor in Brooklyn Sunday night.

It happened at an apartment building in East Flatbush near New York Avenue and Farragut Road.

Police said the gunman kicked on their door, complaining about noise. When the father answered, they argued.

Police said the father attacked the neighbor with a pair of scissors, and that's when he pulled out a gun and shot both the father and his adult son.

The NYPD has not tracked down the gunman yet.

