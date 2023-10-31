NYPD: Jason Pass sought in fatal shooting of father and son in Brooklyn apartment complex

NYPD: Jason Pass sought in fatal shooting of father and son in Brooklyn apartment complex

NYPD: Jason Pass sought in fatal shooting of father and son in Brooklyn apartment complex

NEW YORK -- We now know the name of the man police are searching for in the brutal shooting death of a father and son.

This as video of the murders has been circulating online.

Bladimy Mathurin, 47, and his 27-year-old stepson Chinwai Mode were shot to death on Sunday night, police say by their downstairs neighbor, 47-year-old Jason Pass, whom they had an ongoing noise dispute with.

READ MORE: Police: Father, son shot dead after argument with neighbor in Brooklyn

A video camera on the fourth floor of the Flatbush Gardens complex at 1418 Brooklyn Ave., shows Pass, who lives below on the third floor, arguing with Mathurin's wife. Mathurin then comes out holding up what police say are scissors.

His wife tries pulling him away as Pass then pulls out a gun.

The NYPD said Pass shoots Mathurin and Mode and calmly fleed the scene.

The NYPD said Pass had called 311 six times since March 2022 on his upstairs neighbors over what sounded like banging on the floor.

"Noise complaints, basically people walking. Apartment upstairs did not have carpeting, so people walking back and forth generated these calls," Chief of Detectives Joseph Kenny said.

The building's management said there were numerous complaints from both apartments and mediation was offered but never done.

On Monday, CBS New York spoke with the victims' wife and mother, who said Pass banged on the ceiling, so her husband banged on the floor back.

"My husband had no gun, no weapon. Why did you bring a gun to shoot my family? Why would you bring a gun to tear my family apart? Why? Why?" Marie Delille said.

Brooklyn Councilwoman Farah Louis spent some time with the grieving family. She noted that Mathurin, a father of four, worked two jobs to support them -- as an Uber and school bus driver.

"They need a lot of support right now. Her husband was the breadwinner of the family, so he was paying for her to go to school, paying for two children to go to parochial school. Now, they have nothing," Louis said.

As police search for Pass, anti-violence group Elite Learners, Inc., and others were outside the building Tuesday to denounce gun violence.

"We have to come out. We have to let the world know that this is not normal and that we have resources to support those that are in need," said Camara Jackson, CEO of Elite Learners, Inc.

All urged Pass to turn himself in.

"It was completely uncalled for and senseless. You took away ... destroyed a family," Louis said.

The community plans to join hands around the complex in a prayer circle at 6 p.m. on Wednesday.