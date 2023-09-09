NYPD investigating stabbing incidents that left 5 people wounded across Manhattan on Friday night

NEW YORK -- Five people were wounded in three separate stabbings Friday night in New York City.

One of the attacks happened at around 9:30 p.m. near the Chinatown Night Market, which draws large crowds.

According to police, a 33-year-old man was walking near the corner of Canal and Chrystie Streets when someone came from out of nowhere and stabbed him in the neck.

The bloody encounter frightened eventgoers nearby.

"This is my local neighborhood and recently there's been an uprising in crime. It's just sad to see," said Charley Pearson.

In the East Village, police canvassed Tompkins Square Park after another attack near a crowded street. Police said a 39-year-old man sitting on a park bench was stabbed in the torso from behind at around 11:30 p.m.

"It's everyday out here though. You kind of have to keep your wits about you," one person said.

Police are also investigating a stabbing inside a Hamilton Heights restaurant on Broadway.

Investigators said a man was acting aggressively toward a female bartender when bar patrons came to her defense. An argument broke out and the man slashed three patrons, 29, 41 and 70, possibly with a broken beer bottle, and ran away.

The victims were all expected to recover. So far, no arrests.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.